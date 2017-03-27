Seven stories in the news today, March 30
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will join Ford executives for an announcement at the Essex Engine Plant today. Prime Minister Trudeau speaks as politicians and child care workers listen in at a YMCA-YWCA day care centre in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|16 hr
|Peel
|1
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|Wed
|custody dispute
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Wed
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Mar 28
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Mar 26
|Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC