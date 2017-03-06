Royal LePage study says $1 million ca...

Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a mansion or a fixer-upper

Read more: Canada.com

A million-dollar mansion in Canada may be anything but that, according to a report released today by a Canadian real estate company. Royal LePage says that while $1 million can score a renovated four-bedroom, waterfront home in Halifax, it may only buy a smaller fixer-upper in Vancouver's suburbs.

Chicago, IL

