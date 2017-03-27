Quebec introduces mild income-tax cuts and projects balanced budget
As governments across Canada fund services with billions in deficit spending, Quebec announced a third consecutive balanced budget Tuesday containing modest personal income-tax cuts. Finance Minister Carlos Leitao's penultimate budget before next year's provincial election makes the elimination of a health tax retroactive to 2016 for Quebecers earning less than $134,000 a year.
