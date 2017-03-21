Protests, acrimony over Islamophobia ...

Protests, acrimony over Islamophobia motion mark international anti-racism day

The international day for the elimination of racial discrimination was marked Tuesday on Parliament Hill by profane protests and acrimonious debate over a motion calling on federal politicians to condemn Islamophobia. MPs wrapped up debate on the motion with Liberals and Conservatives accusing one another of playing politics with the rising tide of prejudice and hate crimes facing Canadian Muslims.

Chicago, IL

