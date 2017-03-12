Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/Th...

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily BeatA Viral Sex Crime...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Last spring I was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Mexico City. It nearly destroyed my career, forced me to flee the country, and alienated me from society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 1 hr Faith Michigan 10
News As would-be NDP leaders prepare for debate, Car... 3 hr Paris 3
News Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig... 6 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 20 hr Phil McCracken 19
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... 20 hr layoffs at Spicers 1
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) Sat Blues McGoos 3
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Sat Paranoid Conserva... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC