Page joins frontmen of Sloan, Odds, P...

Page joins frontmen of Sloan, Odds, Pursuit of Happiness for supergroup project

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page, Sloan's Chris Murphy, Odds co-founder Craig Northey and Moe Berg of the Pursuit of Happiness are coming together under the band name the Trans-Canada Highwaymen for eight shows in Ontario in April. The supergroup of Canadian rock musicians will play a 16-song set of each other's hits, interspersed with "road stories, jokes, secrets and surprises" that recall their 25 years of friendship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 13 min Frogface Kate 4
News Canadian mayors concerned about potential cuts ... 1 hr plant some trees eh 1
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 1 hr White Dog 12
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 8 hr spytheweb 11
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 19 hr Muslims are scum 7
News Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg? Fri MAYOR and COUNCIL 1
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... Fri TheGhost ofDonCoyote 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC