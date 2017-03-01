On consent and capacity: 'We actually don't know where the legal line is'
At first glance, Canada's sexual assault law appears to offer judges clear guidance on how to decide whether an alleged victim of sexual assault, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, could be capable of granting consent to sexual activity. "The law says you cannot obtain valid consent from someone who is incapable of consent," says Elizabeth Sheehy, a law professor at University of Ottawa and an expert in sexual assault law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northern exposure
|32 min
|chugs are still POS
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Fri
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b...
|Fri
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|Fri
|BestPhartss
|1
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|5
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Will Means
|18
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Thu
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC