On consent and capacity: 'We actually...

On consent and capacity: 'We actually don't know where the legal line is'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

At first glance, Canada's sexual assault law appears to offer judges clear guidance on how to decide whether an alleged victim of sexual assault, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, could be capable of granting consent to sexual activity. "The law says you cannot obtain valid consent from someone who is incapable of consent," says Elizabeth Sheehy, a law professor at University of Ottawa and an expert in sexual assault law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northern exposure 32 min chugs are still POS 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Fri Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... Fri Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... Fri BestPhartss 1
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... Fri spytheweb 5
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Thu Will Means 18
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Thu Sam 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC