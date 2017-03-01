Newfound 3.77-billion-year-old fossil...

Newfound 3.77-billion-year-old fossils could be earliest evidence of life on Earth

Tiny, tubular structures uncovered in ancient Canadian rocks could be remnants of some of the earliest life on Earth, scientists say. The straw-shaped "microfossils," narrower than the width of a human hair and invisible to the naked eye, are believed to come from ancient microbes, according to a new study in the journal Nature.

Chicago, IL

