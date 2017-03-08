Most Canadians don't feel more women ...

Most Canadians don't feel more women needed in politics: survey

More than half of people in Canada don't believe women need to be better represented in politics, a new survey suggests. To mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, the group Equal Voice released a poll that says 58 per cent of respondents think there is already the right number of or "too many" women in municipal, provincial and federal politics.

