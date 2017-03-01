Montreal-based Cirque Eloize blends circus, theatre in high-flying 'Cirkopolis'
Yet while the two internationally acclaimed troupes may share Montreal as their home base and a flair for contemporary circus arts, Boivin-Gravel says there are clear distinctions between the companies. "There's a certain artistry in both of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|Will Means
|18
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|12 hr
|Sam
|2
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|18 hr
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|20 hr
|MxAmerican
|1
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|23 hr
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trump's immigration ban 'will affect our debate...
|Thu
|Tory eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC