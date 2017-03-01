Montreal-based Cirque Eloize blends c...

Montreal-based Cirque Eloize blends circus, theatre in high-flying 'Cirkopolis'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Yet while the two internationally acclaimed troupes may share Montreal as their home base and a flair for contemporary circus arts, Boivin-Gravel says there are clear distinctions between the companies. "There's a certain artistry in both of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 3 hr spytheweb 5
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) 12 hr Will Means 18
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... 12 hr Sam 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 18 hr Hippie Without a ... 25
News 5 things you need to know Thursday 20 hr MxAmerican 1
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... 23 hr Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trump's immigration ban 'will affect our debate... Thu Tory eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC