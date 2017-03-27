Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first hearing May 29 in Whitehorse
The long-awaited national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls will hold its first hearing with families on May 29 in Whitehorse. Over the next two months, commissioners will hold a series of regional advisory meetings across the country to get input from survivors and families.
