Military says January training plane crash, was during aerobatics
A CT156 Harvard II is shown crashed south of CFB Moose Jaw, Sask., in this recent handout photo. The initial report into the crash of a training plane says the instructor and student pilot had to eject after getting into trouble practising basic aerobatics.
