Military says January training plane ...

Military says January training plane crash, was during aerobatics

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A CT156 Harvard II is shown crashed south of CFB Moose Jaw, Sask., in this recent handout photo. The initial report into the crash of a training plane says the instructor and student pilot had to eject after getting into trouble practising basic aerobatics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 5 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Sun Sunny Days in Canada 8
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty Sun Charles 1
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' Mar 25 Adam 1
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC