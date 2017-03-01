Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly addition to a...
Fighting for control of Juarez turned it into one of the most violent cities in the world between 2008 and 2012, but, much to the relief of people on both sides of the border, that violence has eased. The arrival of the ascendant Jalisco New Generation cartel , taking up space in the city alongside the resurgent Juarez cartel and the fracturing Sinaloa cartel, leads many to believe that another vicious cartel fight is looming - if it hasn't already started.
