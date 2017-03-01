Mexican congressman climbs US border fence to illustrate that Trump's wall is 'totally absurd'

A Mexican congressman went to great lengths -- and heights -- Wednesday to illustrate why he believes that President Trump's controversial U.S.-Mexico border wall is "unnecessary" and "totally absurd." Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, tweeted photos and a video of himself perched atop a 30-foot tall fence that separates the Mexican border city of Tijuana from the U.S. "I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Guerra said in the video.

