Man, and his dog, walking through New...

Man, and his dog, walking through Newfoundland talking children's mental health

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

One day this week, for instance, he walked some 30 kilometres through driving winter winds on the southwest coast of Newfoundland. His feet were blistered, as his feet have nearly walked across the country, wrapped in toilet paper and duct tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h... 5 hr custody dispute 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... 14 hr good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Tue The Liberty Belle... 1
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Tue Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Mar 26 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty Mar 26 Charles 1
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' Mar 25 Adam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC