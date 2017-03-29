Liberal budget seeks to look beyond Trump, but is it blind to him?
If there's an example in Wednesday's federal budget of challenges President Donald Trump presents to the Liberal government's lofty goals, it's in the measly five paragraphs dedicated to Canada's newly fraught relationship with the United States. After the usual platitudes about common values and interests, there's a promise to continue to build on long-standing environmental co-operation with the U.S. to "address climate change, as well as enhance the quality of our air and water."
