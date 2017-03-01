Judge to consider $1 million settlement in US border killing
A federal judge will consider an agreement for the U.S. government to pay $1 million to the children of a Mexican man who died after being detained by immigration authorities and shot several times with a stun gun. If approved at a hearing Thursday in San Diego, the settlement would end a nearly 7-year-old case that prompted widespread complaints that U.S. immigration authorities tolerated agents who use excessive force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|10 hr
|Waikiki BROWN WATER
|13
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|11 hr
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge
|11 hr
|Mustard Gas used ...
|1
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|13 hr
|Liar Liar - The C...
|12
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|15 hr
|Squeaky Wheel Oil
|1
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|16 hr
|DEPORT AMERICANS NOW
|4
|Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to C...
|18 hr
|SEND YANKS BACK
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC