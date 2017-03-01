Judge to consider $1 million settleme...

Judge to consider $1 million settlement in US border killing

A federal judge will consider an agreement for the U.S. government to pay $1 million to the children of a Mexican man who died after being detained by immigration authorities and shot several times with a stun gun. If approved at a hearing Thursday in San Diego, the settlement would end a nearly 7-year-old case that prompted widespread complaints that U.S. immigration authorities tolerated agents who use excessive force.

