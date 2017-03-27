Human rights on the table in any Chin...

Human rights on the table in any China free trade deal, says McCallum

John McCallum, Canada's new ambassador to China, says human rights and labour standards will form part of any potential free trade agreement between the two countries. Formal trade negotiations have yet to begin and Ottawa is conducting a round of exploratory consultations.

