Halifax police to hold its first-ever voluntary surrender day

13 hrs ago

If you want to avoid the embarrassment of an arrest in front of family and friends, then Halifax police have a unique solution for you. The police force plans to hold its first-ever voluntary surrender day April 29 at the Dartmouth North Community Centre.

Chicago, IL

