Government Senate leader urges disgraced senator Don Meredith to step down

Colleagues of all political stripes pilloried Don Meredith and urged the controversial senator to give up his Senate seat Friday following an explosive ethics investigation of his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Sen. Peter Harder, the Liberal government's point man in the Senate, denounced Meredith's conduct as disturbing, unacceptable and an affront to Canadian standards of decency as he urged him to step down for the sake of his family.

