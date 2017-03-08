Government Senate leader urges disgraced senator Don Meredith to step down
Colleagues of all political stripes pilloried Don Meredith and urged the controversial senator to give up his Senate seat Friday following an explosive ethics investigation of his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Sen. Peter Harder, the Liberal government's point man in the Senate, denounced Meredith's conduct as disturbing, unacceptable and an affront to Canadian standards of decency as he urged him to step down for the sake of his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|1 hr
|Phil McCracken
|19
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|1 hr
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Canadian mayors concerned about potential cuts ...
|8 hr
|plant some trees eh
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|Fri
|Muslims are scum
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC