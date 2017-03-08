Garage owner gets chance to fight lia...

Garage owner gets chance to fight liability for teen hurt in stolen car crash

A garage owner will get a chance to argue before the Supreme Court of Canada that he should not be held responsible for the terrible injuries a teen suffered when he and a friend stole a car from the lot and crashed it. Canada's top court agreed last week to hear the highly unusual case in which the injured teen successfully sued the garage for leaving the car unlocked and its keys in the ashtray.

