Former Nova Scotia Premier Darrell De...

Former Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter's dope new role

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The former Nova Scotia Premier will lead his firm's new cannabis file to help Canadian companies navigate cannabis legislation. The latest offering by Global Public Affairs, cannabisCONNECT, is intended to help Canadian companies navigate matters pertaining to the country's upcoming cannabis legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) 2 hr Will Means 18
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... 2 hr Sam 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 8 hr Hippie Without a ... 25
News 5 things you need to know Thursday 10 hr MxAmerican 1
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... 13 hr Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trump's immigration ban 'will affect our debate... 15 hr Tory eh 1
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... Wed Waikiki BROWN WATER 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC