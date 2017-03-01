Former Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter's dope new role
The former Nova Scotia Premier will lead his firm's new cannabis file to help Canadian companies navigate cannabis legislation. The latest offering by Global Public Affairs, cannabisCONNECT, is intended to help Canadian companies navigate matters pertaining to the country's upcoming cannabis legislation.
Read more at Cape Breton Post.
