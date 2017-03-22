Five stories in the news today, March 23
Starting today, Canadians will be paying more for alcohol and tobacco. As part of the 2017 federal budget, taxes are going up on both products -- two per cent on alcohol, and the excise duty rate on cigarettes goes up to $21.56 per carton from $21.03.
