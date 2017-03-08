Five stories in the news today, March 10

Five stories in the news today, March 10

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his visit to Texas today to promote Canada's energy industry. He will meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and take part in a roundtable discussion with business leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 2 hr Waikiki shyit water 3
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 5 hr Muslims are scum 7
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 8 hr Hosanna Deerchild... 11
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 11 hr tomin cali 9
News Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg? 12 hr MAYOR and COUNCIL 1
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... 12 hr TheGhost ofDonCoyote 1
News Trudeau confronted about electoral reform on In... 12 hr SOFIEs CHOICE 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC