Fight Islamophobia by repealing draconian national security laws

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Only by repealing draconian laws passed by governments playing on citizens' fears will Canadians successfully fight off anti-Muslim sentiments espoused by right-wing populists, Steven Zhou says. Canadians of all stripes must fight their country's fear-based fixation on "national security" if they want to undermine systemic Islamophobia.

Chicago, IL

