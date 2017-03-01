Feds settle case of 'grossly unfair' leak about Montreal man, RCMP probe ongoing
The federal government has quietly settled the lawsuit of a Montreal man who complained he was smeared by inflammatory and false accusations about extremist activities. Abdelrazik, 55, reached a "satisfactory settlement" with the government over a 2011 disclosure intended to discredit him, said Paul Champ, his lawyer.
