Feds settle case of 'grossly unfair' ...

Feds settle case of 'grossly unfair' leak about Montreal man, RCMP probe ongoing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The federal government has quietly settled the lawsuit of a Montreal man who complained he was smeared by inflammatory and false accusations about extremist activities. Abdelrazik, 55, reached a "satisfactory settlement" with the government over a 2011 disclosure intended to discredit him, said Paul Champ, his lawyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 14 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... 15 hr Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... 16 hr BestPhartss 1
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 20 hr spytheweb 5
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Thu Will Means 18
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Thu Sam 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC