Federal plan to legalize marijuana could test provincial patience
The complex task of legalizing marijuana in Canada looks poised to become the latest bone of contention between some of the provinces and the federal government. A number of provincial governments have expressed concern in the wake of signals that federal legislation to legalize pot will be introduced the week of April 10. Saskatchewan says Ottawa has offered "nothing" in the way of a pan-Canadian approach on regulations, prompting fears of a patchwork of rules and insurmountable law enforcement challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|9 hr
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|18 hr
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Sun
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Mar 26
|Charles
|1
|The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild'
|Mar 25
|Adam
|1
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC