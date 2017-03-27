Federal plan to legalize marijuana co...

Federal plan to legalize marijuana could test provincial patience

Read more: Barriere Star Journal

The complex task of legalizing marijuana in Canada looks poised to become the latest bone of contention between some of the provinces and the federal government. A number of provincial governments have expressed concern in the wake of signals that federal legislation to legalize pot will be introduced the week of April 10. Saskatchewan says Ottawa has offered "nothing" in the way of a pan-Canadian approach on regulations, prompting fears of a patchwork of rules and insurmountable law enforcement challenges.

Chicago, IL

