Federal budget won't contain specific actions to address Trump uncertainty

If the Trudeau government plans to take steps to address the economic risks of the Donald Trump presidency, they won't be in the upcoming federal budget. Following weeks of meetings between Liberal cabinet ministers and the Trump administration, sources say Ottawa feels it can proceed with the plan it laid out before the U.S. election.

