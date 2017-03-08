Facebook tool created by B.C. teen to...

Facebook tool created by B.C. teen to plan homework gains popularity overseas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Alec Jones, 14, created an app for Facebook Messenger called Christopher Bot which helps with homework by sending reminders about when assignments are due. Jones poses for a photo at his home in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... 3 hr chugs are still pos 3
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 5 hr Ben Dover 20
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 5 hr cocorico 14
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 7 hr albeahorsespetootie 14
News As would-be NDP leaders prepare for debate, Car... 12 hr Paris 3
News Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig... 15 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... Sat layoffs at Spicers 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC