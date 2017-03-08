Facebook tool created by B.C. teen to plan homework gains popularity overseas
Alec Jones, 14, created an app for Facebook Messenger called Christopher Bot which helps with homework by sending reminders about when assignments are due. Jones poses for a photo at his home in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|3 hr
|chugs are still pos
|3
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|5 hr
|Ben Dover
|20
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|5 hr
|cocorico
|14
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|7 hr
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
|As would-be NDP leaders prepare for debate, Car...
|12 hr
|Paris
|3
|Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig...
|15 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Sat
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC