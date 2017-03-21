Ex-PMO spokesman admits he wrongly suggested Muslim group had terrorist ties
Former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time communications director admits he was inaccurate when he suggested a Canadian Muslim group had ties to a terrorist organization. Jason MacDonald makes the admission as part of a settlement in a libel suit launched two years ago by the National Council of Canadian Muslims.
