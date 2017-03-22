Environmentalists speak to Port Hardy crowd about old growth and raw logs
Two self-described "friendly neighbourhood environmentalists" came to logging country this week to rail against forestry activities in old-growth areas and the export of raw logs. Mark Worthing of the Sierra Club and the Wilderness Committee's Torrance Costa presented slide shows and handed out maps of Vancouver Island showing the loss of old-growth forests since logging began here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Parksville-Qualicum Beach News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|20 hr
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ...
|Tue
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS
|4
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Tue
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|Mar 20
|I am the dumb far...
|4
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC