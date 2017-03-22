Environmentalists speak to Port Hardy...

Environmentalists speak to Port Hardy crowd about old growth and raw logs

Two self-described "friendly neighbourhood environmentalists" came to logging country this week to rail against forestry activities in old-growth areas and the export of raw logs. Mark Worthing of the Sierra Club and the Wilderness Committee's Torrance Costa presented slide shows and handed out maps of Vancouver Island showing the loss of old-growth forests since logging began here.

