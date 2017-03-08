Elizabeth Kidd named College of the N...

Elizabeth Kidd named College of the North Atlantic's new president

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

Kidd has been with the college since 2016 as vice-president, corporate services. Prior to that she spent more than two decades in leadership roles on both the private and public sectors, including serving as vice-president, corporate services at CollA ge BorA©al in Sudbury, Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... 52 min need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 1 hr Elvis 8
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 1 hr AussieBobby 19
News As would-be NDP leaders prepare for debate, Car... 3 hr Kevin Vickers Gun... 4
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 3 hr Commissoner BareBum 21
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... 4 hr WHITE GIRLS SWALLOW 4
News Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M... 4 hr LOCK HYDRO CEO UP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC