Eight Detained in MB by CBSA Under Immigration Holds

Manitoba Justice confirmed to Global News that eight people have been detained by Canada Border Services Agency under an immigration hold. The justice department said as of March 9, there were a total of 8 immigration holds in custody in Manitoba correctional facilities.

Chicago, IL

