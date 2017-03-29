Douglas Garland attacker pleads guilt...

Douglas Garland attacker pleads guilty to assault after taking part in jailhouse beating

CBC News

One of the men who attacked Douglas Garland at the Calgary Remand Centre pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on Friday. One of Douglas Garland's attackers has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm for punching the triple murderer at the Calgary Remand Centre just hours after he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years for the kidnapping and murders of Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Chicago, IL

