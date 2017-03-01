Deal made after Mexican man died at b...

Deal made after Mexican man died at border gets initial OK

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A federal judge tentatively approved an agreement Thursda... . FILE - In this June 3, 2010 file photo, a woman holds a votive candle with an image of Anastasio Hernandez during a protest at the San Ysidro border crossing that separates Tijuana from San Diego, in Tijuana, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 11 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... 12 hr Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... 13 hr BestPhartss 1
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 17 hr spytheweb 5
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Thu Will Means 18
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Thu Sam 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC