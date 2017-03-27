CRD not considering ban on specific d...

CRD not considering ban on specific dog breeds following attack

Read more: Goldstream Gazette

An attack at Esquimalt Lagoon last week left two dogs dead, including the instigating pit bull that was later destroyed. But the Capital Regional District's chief bylaw officer doesn't see any reason for Greater Victoria to ban the breed, as has been done in other Canadian cities.

Chicago, IL

