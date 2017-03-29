Complaint filed after comments by B.C...

Complaint filed after comments by B.C. judge hearing sexual assault trial

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Comments attributed to a British Columbia judge about the number of days that should be allotted to hear a sexual assault case have led to a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council, the province's attorney general said Thursday. "I understand that the comments, ill-considered as they appear to be, did not impact on the outcome of this case," Anton said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Thu Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Thu keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Tue St Pauls Aereola 5
News Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ... Mar 21 Dominique Mohammed 2
News Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15) Mar 21 HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS 4
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Mar 21 Prez of the Rez S... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC