Cochrane still sounding strong
Canadian rock legend Tom Cochrane performed a two-hour show for a sold-out crowd at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Friday night. Cochrane is performing more than 20 shows across the country to promote the deluxe edition of his landmark album Mad, Mad World, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
