Ciudad Juarez group eyes tourism campaign for border city
A group in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is launching a campaign about safety in the border city in hopes of sparking more tourism. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that members of Love Jrz, a non-profit, non-governmental association based in Ciudad Juarez, also are highlighting recreation and tourism opportunities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|57 min
|chugs are still pos
|9
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|3 hr
|Advents
|4
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|6 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|8 hr
|facts
|11
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|9 hr
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|Trudeau confronted about electoral reform on In...
|14 hr
|DJT
|2
