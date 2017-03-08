Ciudad Juarez group eyes tourism camp...

Ciudad Juarez group eyes tourism campaign for border city

A group in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is launching a campaign about safety in the border city in hopes of sparking more tourism. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that members of Love Jrz, a non-profit, non-governmental association based in Ciudad Juarez, also are highlighting recreation and tourism opportunities.

Chicago, IL

