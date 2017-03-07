Chinese buyers want Canadian real est...

Chinese buyers want Canadian real estate for educational reasons: study

The top reason why foreign buyers from China want to get into the Canadian housing market is education, not investment, according to data from a popular global real estate listings website. Figures released Tuesday by the Chinese website Juwai.com in partnership with Sotheby's International Realty Canada found that schooling was the primary motivation for potential Chinese homebuyers who viewed property listings in major Canadian cities in 2016.

Chicago, IL

