Cash-strapped Liberal budget likely more policy document than spending plan
The Trudeau government will unveil a federal budget today that's expected to be heavy on policy and light on spending. The second budget of the Liberal mandate is poised to focus more on the social policies central to its agenda - from skills to job training, from child care to affordable housing.
