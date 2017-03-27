Canadian ship involved in massive coc...

Canadian ship involved in massive cocaine bust in international waters

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

A Royal Canadian Navy vessel was involved in an international anti-drug trafficking mission that led to the seizure of more than 14 tonnes of cocaine in international waters along the coasts of Central and South America. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that the drugs were seized in 17 different raids over a period of 26 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... 2 hr The Liberty Belle... 1
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 11 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Sun Sunny Days in Canada 8
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty Mar 26 Charles 1
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' Mar 25 Adam 1
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC