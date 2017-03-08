Canadian mayors concerned about poten...

Canadian mayors concerned about potential cuts to Great Lakes...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

A number of Canadian mayors are sounding alarm bells over proposed budget cuts in the United States that would gut programs designed to help protect the Great Lakes. Budget proposals drafted by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump include slashing funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by 25 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 10 min Texxy 8
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... 6 hr 2017hlp 1
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 9 hr chugs are still pos 9
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 11 hr Advents 4
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP 14 hr Problem Child 1
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... 16 hr facts 11
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... 17 hr Faith Hope and Ch... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC