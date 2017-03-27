Canadian Federation of Humane Societi...

Canadian Federation of Humane Societies lauds new code for egg-laying hens

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The Canadian Federation of Humane Societies says a new code of practice for egg farmers will help reduce the extreme stress suffered by egg-laying hens and give consumers some assurance about the term "cage-free." The National Farm Animal Care Council code calls for producers to work toward phasing out the use of small, cramped cages for hens over the next 15 years, and sets new care standards for the birds, the federation says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The new underground railroad Sun Sunny Days in Canada 8
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty Sun Charles 1
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' Mar 25 Adam 1
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC