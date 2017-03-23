Canada's 150th birthday makes Parliam...

Canada's 150th birthday makes Parliament Hill a terror target in wake of Westminster attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: National Post

Parliaments and other seats of government are also - as Ottawans know all too well - attractive targets for terrorists intent on a twisted symbolism of their own. Last week, Khalid Masood drove a car over the Westminster Bridge in London, striking numerous people, then tried to enter the Palace of Westminster with a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The new underground railroad 2 hr Sunny Days in Canada 8
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty 12 hr Charles 1
News The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild' Sat Adam 1
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Sat Warkentin Willie 2
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC