Buyer beware: How to protect yourself...

Buyer beware: How to protect yourself from buying counterfeit goods online

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Consumers who purchase knock-off merchandise online have a lot more to be wary about than receiving an inferior product. Toronto lawyer Lorne Lipkus, who specializes in anti-counterfeiting, says the production and sale of imitation goods is a global, multibillion-dollar problem affecting everything from what we eat to what we wear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Thu Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Thu keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
News Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ... Mar 21 Dominique Mohammed 2
News Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15) Mar 21 HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS 4
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Mar 21 Prez of the Rez S... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC