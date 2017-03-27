Bright lights, light-fingered aliens:...

Bright lights, light-fingered aliens: all part of annual report on UFO sightings

Bright lights, airplane near-misses and light-fingered aliens with a penchant for cool shades are all part of the annual report on UFO sightings in Canada. The 2016 Canadian UFO Survey produced by Winnipeg-based Ufology Research was released this week.

