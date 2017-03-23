Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured at Saturday memorial
The Ojibway elder and professor emeritus at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., spoke at a memorial service on Saturday for Wagamese, who died in Kamloops, B.C., on March 9. She told the crowd gathered at Thompson Rivers University that while reading his book "Indian Horse," she recognized "the power of gift because his voice, his words, delved into the soul of my being." "Indian Horse" is a story about a boy abused in the residential school system who finds his release in a love of hockey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|26 min
|Charles
|1
|The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild'
|17 hr
|Adam
|1
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Sat
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Muslim man wonders if cross-border incident is ...
|Mar 21
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC