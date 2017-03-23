Award-winning author Richard Wagamese...

Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured at Saturday memorial

The Ojibway elder and professor emeritus at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., spoke at a memorial service on Saturday for Wagamese, who died in Kamloops, B.C., on March 9. She told the crowd gathered at Thompson Rivers University that while reading his book "Indian Horse," she recognized "the power of gift because his voice, his words, delved into the soul of my being." "Indian Horse" is a story about a boy abused in the residential school system who finds his release in a love of hockey.

