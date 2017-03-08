As would-be NDP leaders prepare for d...

As would-be NDP leaders prepare for debate, Caron fleshes out basic income plan

As NDP leadership hopefuls prepare for their first debate on Sunday, Quebec MP Guy Caron is fleshing out his pitch for a basic income to reduce income inequality in Canada. Caron, an economist, is proposing a taxable supplement that would help those Canadians whose income levels fall below a standard minimum threshold, determined in part by the size of their family and the city they live in.

