Anti-Islamophobia motion provokes pro...

Anti-Islamophobia motion provokes protests, counter-protests across Canada

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

There were tense moments in Montreal and Toronto Saturday between supporters and opponents of M-103 , a non-biding Parliamentary motion that calls for the Canadian government to "condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination." In Montreal, a heavy police presence outside city hall kept the two sides apart as a demonstration by critics of the motion was met by an equally large counter-protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 2 hr chugs are still pos 2
News Northern exposure 3 hr chugs are still pos 3
News Tony Clement hangs up on CBC Daybreak after exc... 17 hr Tony from Peel Br... 1
News McParland: If the Liberals won't make adequate ... 17 hr protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... 17 hr protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... 17 hr protect Canada 1
News Duelling rallies and a maple festival make for ... 17 hr Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC